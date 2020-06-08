Smyrna police are investigating the theft and crash of a vehicle that killed one and left two injured early Sunday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot, and has not yet been apprehended, according to police.
At about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Smyrna police officers responded to an "audible alarm" at Nalley Lexus at 2750 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna. While investigating, officers found the door to the business had been forced open and witnessed multiple suspects fleeing the scene, according to Sgt. Louis Defense, a spokesman for the police department.
While the suspects fled on foot, police also observed a stolen grey Lexus SUV drive from the dealership and head westbound on Spring Road at high speed, Defense said. Police attempted to pursue the stolen vehicle, but lost sight because of the driver's speed and head start, he said.
The pursuing officer headed westbound on Spring Road and eventually found the stolen Lexus traveling north on Bell Drive, where the driver continued at high speed, according to police. The driver of the Lexus lost control near the corner of Bell Drive and Afton Way, crashing into a house, police reported.
The driver was able to escape the wreck, while one passenger was killed and two sustained serious injuries, Defense said. The two male passengers were treated on scene and transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Smyrna police have called in the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the fatal crash, Defense said.
Investigations into the burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and death of the female passenger are ongoing.
