An Atlanta man and two passengers in his car were seriously injured Wednesday morning after police say he fell asleep while driving on an interstate.
According to Cobb County Police Department, a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Prasanth Kotharu, 27, of Atlanta, was traveling south on Interstate 575, approaching the merge onto Interstate 75 when he fell asleep. The Hyundai Elantra continued south, fell down an embankment and collided with a concrete drainage channel, rolling onto its right side, investigators said.
Kotharu and two passengers had serious injuries and were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Cobb police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information about the collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
