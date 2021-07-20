Do Not Cross police tape.

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night at a Smyrna apartment, Cobb County police said Tuesday.

Oscar Hernandez, 28, was found by police “with multiple injuries” in an apartment at The Arbors at Smyrna complex at 2001 Old Concord Road, according to police. Police were responding to a call of a person stabbed, which occurred around 11:52 p.m.

“Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Mr. Hernandez died at the scene,” police said.

No other details were provided. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives at (770) 499-4111 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

