Police say a Kennesaw man was arrested after he exposed himself twice to a woman at a store in northeast Cobb County.
According to an arrest warrant, Warren Bradford Huffman, 43, entered a store on Canton Road around 9:30 p.m. on July 9, purchased an alcoholic beverage and then pulled his pants down to his knees at the door, exposing himself to the woman.
The same woman reported that Huffman entered a restroom at the store about 30 minutes later and exposed himself to her again, the warrant shows.
Huffman was taken to jail and released on a bond of $1,000 two days later, jail records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.