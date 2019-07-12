A Douglasville man remains in custody on burglary, drug and obstruction charges after police say he stole from a parked car and entered a home in an Acworth neighborhood before fleeing from police at the Cobb jail.
Police say Samuel Andrew Moyer, 22, was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when a resident of a subdivision off Baker Road, south of Interstate 75, called to report a man who the caller said attempted to enter his garage and was breaking into vehicles.
“The caller observed the suspect ... flipping door handles of unlocked cars and stealing items,” said Capt. Mark Cheatham, a spokesman for the Acworth Police Department. “The caller later observed the suspect enter the residence across the street from his home.”
Cheatham said when officers arrived and conducted a search of the home Moyer was accused of entering, they found him hiding in an upstairs bedroom. Moyer was also found with multiple stolen items, including some from the caller’s vehicle, as well as illegal narcotics, Cheatham said.
Arrest warrants show Moyer possessed three grams of marijuana and seven Alprazolam tablets in an unmarked pill bottle at the time of his arrest.
Once in custody, Moyer attempted to escape by kicking the divider between the front and rear compartments of the patrol car he was in and trying to climb through, Cheatham said.
Arrest warrants show that when he arrived at the Cobb jail, Moyer also fled from intake workers. The warrants state a Cobb sheriff’s deputy injured his left arm in the process of tackling Moyer to apprehend him.
According to jail records, Moyer is charged with one felony count each of escape, obstruction, first-degree burglary, entering auto with intent to commit theft, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of theft by taking, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and loitering or prowling.
He remains in custody at the Cobb jail without bond, jail records show.
