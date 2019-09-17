A man was arrested Tuesday after Kennesaw police say he attempted to rob two Shell gas stations in the city and got into a fight with one of the store's clerks.
Damarius Javon Becoats faces assault, theft, damage to property and armed robbery charges, among others, related to two incidents in August, according to Officer Scott Luther, a spokesperson for the police department.
On Aug. 31, Kennesaw officers were dispatched to the gas station at 4240 Jiles Road, just west of Cherokee Street, where the clerk told them a man had approached him and put something to his back, Luther said.
"A fight ensued between the clerk and the suspect that continued into the parking lot," Luther wrote in a news release. "The suspect eventually ran from the scene empty-handed."
The clerk described the suspect as a black male, wearing all black clothing, bright red shoes and a bandanna over his face, which came off during the fight, police said.
Luther said evidence also links Becoats to an armed robbery on Aug. 5 at another Shell gas station at 3338 Cherokee Street. The suspect wore all black clothing, bright red shoes and a red bandanna in that incident as well, he said.
Beacoats was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Luther said.
