Cobb County Police confirmed a man was arrested at a home in Austell where SWAT officers responded early Monday morning. The response, police say, was in reference to a "domestic dispute."
Officer Shenise Barner said responding officers "identified the primary aggressor in the dispute," at the home on Pine Bluff Court and he was "non-compliant."
Barner said the SWAT team was activated, and the suspect was later taken into custody without further incident. Police have not released the identity of the suspect.
The MDJ has asked for more information on the incident. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
