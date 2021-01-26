Marietta police are looking for a person believed to be part of a Chattanooga gang, who may be armed.
According to the department, Marietta officers pulled over a Red 2007 Infinity G35 with a stolen license plate Thursday. The car fled into Westside Plaza off of Sandtown Road and attempted to exit, crashing into five vehicles and then into a pole.
Four males left the vehicle and fled on foot, and officers arrested three of them with the help of a canine officer, police said. One of the people arrested had a loaded gun. Marietta investigators determined that the vehicle was used in several shootings and a police chase in Chattanooga within the prior 48 hours. They also found the three individuals that were arrested self-identified as Bounty Hunter Blood gang members out of Chattanooga.
Deizmon Gladden, 17, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing law enforcement, according to jail records. He has since been bonded out. The other two who were arrested were juveniles.
Police have yet to locate or identify the fourth person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.