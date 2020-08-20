Police are looking for three suspects connected to an armed robbery off Franklin Gateway in Marietta on Wednesday.
According to the Marietta Police Department, officers were sent to the Veritas at East Cobb apartment complex on Franklin Gateway in response to a robbery that had just occurred Wednesday afternoon.
The victim said he was forcibly robbed of his wallet, cash and vehicle keys.
He described the suspects as three teenagers: one Black female and two Black males.
Witnesses said the suspects were seen entering one of the apartments after the robbery, so police obtained a search warrant and brought the department's SWAT team. The SWAT team attempted to contact the suspects inside and "proceeded carefully and methodically in order to ensure everyone’s safety," the department said.
After about two hours, the SWAT team cleared the apartment and determined the suspects had already left.
Investigators have identified persons of interest, though the investigation is ongoing and the department did not release any further details.
Marietta Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Marietta Police Department Detective Ellenson at 770-794-5477 or via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.