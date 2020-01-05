Monday marks the start of a new semester for Cobb County School District students, and that means more traffic on roads and sidewalks, including school buses.
Smyrna Police are urging drivers to expect more cars on the road and to pay close attention to the big yellow buses.
All vehicles traveling in any direction are required to stop for a school bus, with one exception, a department spokesperson said in a Facebook post. On a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation, only traffic following the school bus must stop.
Police say motorists who disregard the law endanger young students and could be hit with fines or points on their license. The district operates a School Bus Stop Arm Camera Program utilizing special cameras that automatically snap photos of vehicles improperly passing stopped buses.
The department also reminds drivers to keep their eyes out for pedestrians and bicyclists on their way to and from classes.
Marietta City Schools students are set to begin their new semester Wednesday.
