Cobb Police are investigating a collision between a taxi cab and a pedestrian that left a 59-year-old Marietta man with life-threatening injuries.
It happened after 9:30 p.m. Friday on South Cobb Drive between Austell and Pat Mell roads.
Investigators said 59-year-old Jerry Grant was crossing South Cobb Drive near Waldrep Circle when he entered the path of a maroon 2002 Toyota Sienna taxi cab travelling south and was struck by the front of the car.
The taxi’s driver, 55-year-old Juan Paz Garay of Marietta, was not injured and stayed on the scene, police said.
This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
