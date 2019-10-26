The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a death in the parking lot of the Goodwill at 3205 South Cobb Drive.
“Investigators are on scene attempting to determine if there was any foul play involved,” said Sgt. Louis Defense in a statement on social media. “Once the investigation unfolds and I have more information, I will keep the community informed.”
Defense said the Goodwill is open for business but citizens should avoid the taped-off area.
