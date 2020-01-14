The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the Tuesday morning homicide of an Austell man, according to a news release.
Responding to a call of a person shot, Cobb police found 22-year-old Daquan Murphy at Austell's Alta Mill Apartments, just south of the intersection of East-West connector and Austell Road, at around 1 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot to the torso.
Murphy was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he later died.
Sgt. Wayne Delk said the crimes against persons unit was investigating the case and did not have any information to release regarding suspects.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
