A man who shot and killed two men at a shopping center in Smyrna on Thursday evening is still at large, the city's police department said Friday morning.
The department declined to share the victims' identities Friday, saying it had yet to notify their families.
The men were shot at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Cumberland Marketplace on Cobb Parkway, just north of its intersection with Interstate 285, according to Sgt. Louis Defense of the Smyrna Police Department.
Smyrna police worked through the night combing through surveillance footage from the area, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Defense said that generated few leads as of Friday.
"This is one of those (where) we don't know motive, we don't have a suspect yet," he said.
Police are urging anyone who was in the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to call Smyrna Police Communications at 770-434-6666.
(1) comment
People claimed we would not be safe if we defund the police, but here we are, funding the police with as much money as we can throw at them, yet we are still unsafe, and here they are, following up after two people died. Not safe!
