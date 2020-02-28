Marietta police are investigating how a Wells Fargo money machine was ripped open in the parking lot of a Kroger shopping center on Whitlock Avenue.
Officers aren’t sure whether the damage to the drive-up automated teller machine was intentional or how it happened.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, told the MDJ that an undetermined amount of money was taken from the ATM.
Police received a call about the ATM damage around 4 a.m. Friday, McPhilamy said.
At this stage both police and Wells Fargo are investigating.
There is no description of a suspect or suspects in the case at present.
Pieces of the ATM were spread across the parking lot for several feet around the structure Friday morning while shoppers went about their business.
The Kroger is part of the West Marietta Crossing Shopping Center on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Burnt Hickory Road.
