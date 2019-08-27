Police have identified the man who died when his pickup truck careened off a bridge at Akers Mill Road onto Interstate 75 on Monday afternoon.
Dennis Favre, 33, of Dallas, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene, where his gray 2007 Chevrolet Silverado sat upright on its destroyed front end after smashing through a concrete barrier and fence and falling an estimated 35 feet from the bridge.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators say Favre was traveling north on I-75 when "for reasons unknown," he exited the highway onto the Akers Mill Road HOV ramp.
“The Chevrolet continued up the ramp at a high rate of speed, traveled through the intersection and collided with the concrete barrier on the north side of the intersection. The barrier was unable to contain the Chevrolet and it continued off the ramp and came to an uncontrolled rest in the gore area of Interstate 75, just north of Akers Mill Road," said Officer Sydney Melton, spokesperson for the Cobb Police Department.
The aftermath of the wreck was widespread. Multiple police cars and fire trucks surrounded the twisted wreckage, lights flashing. Passersby could be seen veering into other lanes as they slowed to catch a glimpse as GDOT workers inspected the hole in the barrier above.
Natalie Dale, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the HOV lane has cautionary signs warning of a 35 mph speed limit, as well as signs warning of a signal ahead.
The crash temporarily closed three southbound left lanes.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987, Melton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.