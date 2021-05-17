Cobb Police have identified the man killed by a driver in Smyrna on Friday afternoon when he entered the road in a wheelchair.
James Kenneth Wise, 81, of Smyrna, was killed after he "entered into the path" of an oncoming 2008 Honda CR-V driven by 84-year-old Joyce Ann Piatt of Mableton on Cooper Lake Road, near Nickajack Elementary School, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Piatt was driving east on Cooper Lake Road, approaching Berryhill Creek, when Wise entered her path from the sidewalk and outside of a crosswalk, Delk said.
Piatt was not injured and remained on scene after the crash, police said. Wise was found dead at the scene by staff from the Cobb Medical Examiner's Office.
Police could not identify Wise directly after the crash, and enlisted public help.
