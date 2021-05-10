Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Marietta early Sunday morning and say the man is expected to survive his injuries.
Marietta Police say, “for reasons unknown,” Abraham Pelico-Perez, 35, walked in front of an oncoming vehicle outside of the crosswalk on Powder Springs Road just south of Chestnut Hill Road at 6:22 a.m.
Pelico-Perez was struck by a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Marietta resident Victor Pedroza, 26, and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
On Monday, police said Pelico-Perez was still unconscious but "is now in stable condition at the hospital."
"We are told he is expected to survive his injuries," McPhilamy said.
As late as Monday morning, police said they were still working to confirm the man's identity. But shortly after, McPhilamy said tips from residents helped to get authorities in contact with the family and to identify Pelico-Perez.
McPhilamy said the investigation is ongoing and, barring any new unforeseen evidence, charges against the pedestrian are likely.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.
