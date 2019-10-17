Cobb police have identified a Canton man killed early Thursday morning while trying to cross Interstate 285 westbound.
Dustin Dalton, 29, was killed at about 4:40 a.m. when he entered the westbound lanes of the Atlanta perimeter and was struck by multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, said Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
The scene extended across all westbound lanes and required a complete closure of westbound I-285 until 9:20 a.m, Melton said. No charges are expected, but the investigation remains open, she said.
The incident closed I-285 westbound for about four hours Thursday morning.
"Avoid I-285 westbound over Highway 41. Roadway is shut down due to a fatal pedestrian collision," a 5:30 a.m. post on the Cobb police department’s public Facebook page said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.