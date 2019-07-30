The man hit and killed while trying to walk across Interstate 20 after a collision on the road in south Cobb early Monday morning has been publicly identified as 29-year-old Edward Fowler, of Douglasville.
Cobb police told media Tuesday the man was identified by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office and his family was notified.
According to investigators, Fowler was hit by several vehicles as he tried to cross the interstate shortly after 2:30 a.m., following a collision in a westbound lane near Factory Shoals Road.
Officers say Fowler was driving a black 2007 Land Rover westbound on I-20, west of Factory Shoals Road, when his vehicle collided with the back of a white 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer traveling in the same westbound lane just before 2:30 a.m.
Police say Fowler pulled his car into the left emergency lane, due to “disabling damage” on the vehicle, while the driver of the Freightliner, identified as 38-year-old David Jaworski Wilson, of Montgomery, Alabama, continued on I-20 west and exited onto Thornton Road.
Fowler exited his vehicle and attempted to cross I-20, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle and then several additional vehicles, investigators say.
Police say Wilson, who was not injured in the initial collision, returned to the scene after turning around at Thornton Road.
Fowler died on site, police say.
The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information about it to call them on 770-499-3987.
Drivers who crash on a highway, interstate or other busy road are encouraged to turn their vehicle’s hazard lights on, call 911 and remain seat-belted in, if the car cannot be safely driven to the side of the road and away from traffic, police say.
Those who can steer their vehicle out of traffic lanes should do so, park, put the hazard lights on and exit through the passenger side, then stand as far away from the traffic lanes as possible, preferably behind a guardrail, while calling for help.
"We recommend that drivers move to the right shoulder, if possible, and stay in the vehicle until police or fire arrive to assist," Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said Tuesday. "If they are unable to move to the right shoulder, move to the left shoulder and stay in the vehicle until police or fire arrive. If their vehicle is disabled in the middle of the interstate, turn their hazard lights on, and wait in the vehicle until help arrives."
Authorities say many oncoming drivers tend to steer toward what they’re looking at, including broken down vehicles.
Fowler was the fifth pedestrian to die on roads in Cobb County this month, according to police reports.
Marietta resident Paul Livenson, 41, died just after midnight on July 17 when hit by a 2018 Kia Forte while walking northbound in the left travel lane of South Cobb Drive near Beech Road in Fair Oaks.
Police say the driver of the Kia, 27-year-old Jordan Gatling, of Marietta, remained at the scene, was not at fault and will not face charges.
Acworth resident Sonny Ditomaso, 50, died when hit by a car on Cobb Parkway in Acworth on July 16.
Investigators say he was at fault and the driver of the car is unlikely to face charges.
On July 9, Lewis Mitchell, 57, of Marietta, was also fatally hit by a car while walking on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.
That incident remains under investigation.
Another Marietta man, 58-year-old Tomas Hernandez-Vazquez, died after being hit by a car while crawling along the edge of Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Timber Creek Lane in Smyrna.
The driver of the car that hit Hernandez-Vazquez left the scene.
According to data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 16 collisions between pedestrians and vehicles on roads in unincorporated Cobb County last year, nine of which were fatal.
Police say of those 16 incidents, 14 were the fault of the pedestrian involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.