Police have identified the man who died in a crash on Interstate 75 south near Delk Road Wednesday.
Christopher Uptain, 42, of Atlanta, was killed when his 2019 GMC Terrain traveling southbound collided with a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van driven by Andres Galan-Marquez, 28, of Sandy Springs, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Marietta Police Department.
The crash caused the GMC Terrain to leave the roadway and hit a concrete bridge pillar. Uptain was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
