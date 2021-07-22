Cobb police have identified the man who was killed in a multi-car crash on Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning.
Willis L. Callwood, 37, of Woodstock was killed in the wreck between Delk Road and the South Marietta Loop in Marietta.
Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said a 2010 Chevrolet Express van was traveling north on I-75 when one of its tires went flat around 5:20 a.m. As the van slowed and moved from the left lane to the right side of the highway, it was rear-ended by a white 2008 Ford F-150, Delk said.
Shortly after both vehicles came to a stop after the crash, a white 2006 Toyota Scion XB, driven by Callwood, crashed into the rear of the Ford. The Toyota came to rest in the right lane, Delk said.
Callwood was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Ford, 56-year-old Juan Trejo of Cumming, was transported to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.
Delk said the driver of the Chevrolet left the scene on foot before first responders could arrive. That driver has not been located, he said Wednesday.
Four other men who were in the Chevrolet van were transported to Kennestone for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed multiple lanes of the interstate for more than two hours.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.