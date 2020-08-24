Police have named one of two suspects in a pair of robberies at a Kennesaw pet store, according to an arrest warrant.
Christopher Adam Lee, of Columbus, allegedly broke into the Petland at 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway with an unnamed accomplice March 15 and May 1, stealing a total of 18 puppies and $150.
Lee is charged with second degree burglary and cruelty to animals. The puppies were carried away in a sack, the warrant alleges.
