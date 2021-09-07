Cobb police have identified a motorcyclist killed in an Aug. 26 wreck in Mableton as 35-year-old Carlos Pacheco-Serrano.
Pacheco-Serrano, a Mableton resident, was driving his Kawaski ZX1000 motorcycle south on Mableton Parkway around 9 p.m. Aug. 26 when a white Honda Civic began turning left into the driveway of Upland Townhomes, entering the path of the motorcycle, according to police.
The front end of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Honda, causing Pacheco-Serrano to be ejected, police said.
Pacheco-Serrano was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Honda, Ariel Arman Manzanares Fuentes, 29, of Laurel, Maryland, was uninjured.
