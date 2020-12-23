The Atlanta Police Department has identified the 7-year old girl who was critically wounded in a shooting on Monday as Kennedy Maxie, who is currently fighting for her life at Scottish Rite Hospital.
Incoming Cobb County School Board member Tre Hutchins said that Maxie is a student at Sedalia Park Elementary School in Marietta.
Maxie was struck in the head by a bullet during an altercation at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police say the girl was riding in a car with her aunt past the mall when the aunt heard several gunshots, one of which hit Maxie.
Maxie was rushed to Scottish Rite Hospital in Sandy Springs where she remains in critical condition, police said.
Today, the reward for information leading to the suspects was increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The Atlanta Police Department said homicide detectives have taken over the case.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.