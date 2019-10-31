A 55-year-old homeless man is in custody at the Cobb County jail on a felony robbery charge after police say he stole a sandwich out of another man’s hands at a QuikTrip in Marietta.
Victor Earl Twymon, of no known abode, was arrested by Marietta police at the QuikTrip on the corner of Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to his jail record.
Twymon faces a single charge of felony robbery and is subject to a $1,000 bond order, but is entering his fifth day behind bars for the alleged snack theft, records show.
Police said he stole the sandwich from a man at QuikTrip around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“Said accused did forcefully snatch out of the hands of the victim one bag containing a sandwich,” Twymon’s arrest warrant states. “The victim stated that said accused did take the sandwich out of his hands. Said accused did admit to police to taking the sandwich from the victim, and said accused did have in his possession the property belonging to the victim.”
Under Georgia law, robbery is a felony punishable by at least one year in prison and up to 20 years, unless the victim is 65 or older, in which case the minimum penalty is five years in prison.
