Cobb County police said a man was killed Sunday after losing control of his vehicle on a bridge over the Chattahoochee River on Interstate 285.
William Miller, 44, of Hiram, was driving south on I-285 south of South Cobb Drive when he lost control of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Miller was driving on a bridge over the Chattahoochee River when his Cadillac spun and crashed into the western barrier, according to police.
The car began to roll over and Miller was ejected. The car came to a rest on its wheels in the southbound lanes.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Cobb police at (770) 499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.