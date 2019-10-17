The Cobb Police Department has released the names of two people who were injured in a wreck involving a school bus Wednesday.
Stephen Randall, 17, of Acworth, and Robin Black, of Powder Springs, were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the former with "serious injuries," according to a news release from the police department.
A third person, an unnamed 15-year-old from Acworth, was airlifted to Egleston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Randall and the 15-year-old were traveling west on Due West Road in a 2009 Mazda 3 when, just before 4 p.m., they crossed the double yellow line and struck a school bus head-on near Antioch Road, per the release. Randall was driving the Mazda. Black was driving the school bus, according to the news release.
Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department, said Thursday the police department does not comment on the status of people injured in wrecks unless there is a fatality.
Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District, confirmed Wednesday that Randall and the 15-year-old are students. She did not immediately return a call seeking an update on their condition Thursday morning.
