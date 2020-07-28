A man police say was wanted on a number of charges in Tennessee was arrested in Smyrna, Cobb police say.
Larry Boyd, 41, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was discovered at 5150 South Cobb Drive, on the evening of July 19, his warrant states. Google Maps shows a BP gas station at that address. He was charged by Cobb Police as a fugitive.
According to his warrant, Boyd was previously charged in Tennessee with two counts of evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, theft of property over $2,500, hit and run, DUI, and resisting arrest.
He was booked into the Cobb detention center where he was held without bond for three days until he was released to Tennessee authorities, jail records state.
