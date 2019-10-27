Echoing comments made by East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott earlier this week, representatives of the county’s police and fire personnel said a county-proposed pay schedule was not what they had been hoping to see.
They had been waiting to see a step-and-grade schedule, which would have tied their pay to rank and years of service, since the summer, when commissioners discussed implementing one.
The goal, according to fire union President John Brady, was to give employees confidence they would be rewarded for experience and fix the issue of “compression,” in which years of uneven pay raises have resulted in employees with many years of experience making only slightly more, and sometimes less, than their less experienced counterparts.
“Their step-and-grade proposal, what they call it, doesn’t actually address a majority of the issues we have with pay compression,” Brady said. “It’s just a pay plan, it’s not a step-and-grade plan. I think it’s window dressing.”
The 16-step schedule would raise the starting pay of a police officer from $41,615 to $45,776. At each of the 16 steps, the employee would receive a 3% raise. The highest salary anyone could earn would be that of major at step 16: $131,651.
Employees would not have automatic pay raises tied to their years of service. Instead, raises would be determined by the Board of Commissioners and would depend on a positive performance review.
Randy Crider, the county’s interim public safety director, said the expectation is that commissioners raise public safety employees a step each year. In a recession, when money is tight, commissioners can choose not to and compensate employees with multiple step increases in a single year when the economy is strong.
But Ott said a true step and grade would guarantee a specific wage, to be determined by rank and years of service.
“It’s definitely a place to start, although you’re going to have to address at some point compression,” said Steve Gaynor, president of the Cobb County F.O.P. Kermit C. Sanders Lodge #13, which represents more than 700 members of law enforcement. “You’re going to have to pay for experience.”
Gaynor and Brady did not fault Crider, who worked on the schedule and unveiled it at a board workshop Monday.
“I think Crider put forward a plan based on restrictions put on him by Chairman (Mike) Boyce,” Gaynor said, adding he was aware the chairman did not want to raise the millage rate or make cuts in other departments.
Boyce has said he does not have the political capital to pass a second millage increase, having already done so in 2018. Nevertheless, implementing a step-and-grade salary schedule with guaranteed raises tied to an employee’s years of service is one of his stated priorities for the upcoming round of budgeting.
But he softened his stance on Monday, saying Crider’s proposed salary schedule was one of several measures to address the county’s struggle to recruit and keep public safety employees.
“I personally think it’s more important for us to have benefits,” Brady said. “Right now, Cobb County doesn’t even offer insurance to its employees when they retire … they won’t be able to wait until they can get on Medicare.”
Gaynor said — as Boyce has — that the pay schedule is the beginning of a negotiation, not its end result.
“I’m getting a lot of people are unsatisfied,” Gaynor said. “Yes it’s a start, we’re talking about it, we’re in the right direction, but we’re not there yet.”
(2) comments
Cobb BOC heard this problem years ago when then public safety director Jack Forsyth told them all the problems and what it would take to make it better. But the BOC and then county mgr. David Hankerson didn’t want to hear it. Forsyth did something they didn’t like. He told the blunt truth. Now Cobb county is bleeding public safety . I have heard from many police officers they were waiting to see the new plan since they were sitting on the fence. Well now you know. Public safety is not the main priority.
The primary function of government is to protect its citizens. It is clear this BOC continues to have other priorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.