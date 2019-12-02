A convicted child molester police determined was not staying where he said he would be has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Glenn Lee Laster was convicted of child molestation in Cobb County Superior Court in 2014. According to a 2013 warrant, he was charged with inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.
On November 12, Laster filled out a change of information form in which he said he would be sleeping in a 2014 Volkswagen parked in front of a Mableton home.
But police did not find him or the car there after checking in three times over two nights in November.
Officers got in touch with the leaseholder, who said they had no idea who Laster was and that his vehicle was never in the driveway.
According to a booking sheet, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office picked Laster up at the Atlanta City Detention Center. He faces charges of failing to register a change of address for a sex offender and providing false information on sex offender registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.