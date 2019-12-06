A north Cobb man had six rifles, five pistols and three shotguns in his house when police searched it Dec. 1, officers say.
Aaquil Ibin Brown, 27, was arrested on 14 counts of gun possession as well as a single drug charge by Cobb police, who searched his Prado Lane home between 4 and 9 p.m., Brown’s arrest warrant states.
The guns in the home, which is across Noonday Creek from Chastain Meadows Parkway in north Cobb, were listed by police in the warrant as follows:
♦ Spikes Tactical AR-15 style rifle
♦ Kastava AK-47 rifle
♦ Ruger Competition .22 caliber pistol
♦ Smith & Wesson .38 caliber pistol
♦ Century Arms 9mm caliber pistol
♦ Mossberg 870 12 gauge shotgun
♦ Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun
♦ Kalashnikov KS-12, 12-gauge shotgun
♦ Thompson 1927 AI rifle
♦ LWRC MK2 rifle
♦ Glock 19 x 9mm pistol
♦ Taurus .357 caliber pistol
♦ KelTec Sub 2000 rifle
♦ Palmetto AR-15 style rifle
Police said they also found 2.8 grams of amphetamine in Brown’s home.
Amphetamine is a prescription-only drug that stimulates the central nervous system and is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy and obesity, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which says it has similar effects to cocaine.
According to Brown’s jail record, he spent the night in custody on Dec. 1 before being released on a $60,000 bond around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.
He faces 14 felony counts of possessing a knife or a firearm during the commission or attempt of felonies, as well as a single felony count of possessing amphetamine, records show.
