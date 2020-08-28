A street race left one driver dead and two others injured after a collision Thursday afternoon less than a half-mile west of Interstate 75 in Acworth.
According to Cobb County Police Department investigators, a white 1999 Toyota Solara was racing a black 2012 Acura TL, going north on Shiloh Road. The Solara attempted to pass the Acura in a no-passing zone approaching a curve near Tweed Road, about 3.4 miles north of the Chastain Road exit of I-75.
The driver of the Solara, identified as Joseph Youngs, 26, of Acworth, crossed the double yellow line as the car tilted and crashed head-on into a silver 2014 Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction, police said in a statement.
Youngs was trapped inside the Solara until Cobb firefighters removed him and had him transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The passenger of the Solara, Megan McQueen, 20, of Acworth, as well as the Altima driver, Rogdre Hazle, 30, of Acworth, were also transported to the hospital. Both were injured but expected to live, police said.
The driver of the Acura, Neville Ryan, 33, of Kennesaw, was taken into custody on the scene and charged with first degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Ryan was booked in the Cobb County jail, where he remains without bond.
This collision remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with additional information regarding the crash contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
