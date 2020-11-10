Marietta police have captured a man they accuse of endangering the public with reckless motorcycle stunts, and say they couldn’t have arrested him without tips from the public.
On Oct. 21, Marietta Police Department shared photos of a motorcyclist they said was riding aggressively, popping wheelies on busy roads, running red lights, cutting cars off and running from police, based on compiled video evidence. Police say his actions caused one vehicle crash, though no injuries have been reported.
“Historically, when a motorcyclist begins this type of intentional reckless behavior it results in their serious injury or death, and often injures or kills innocent motorists caught in their path,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta police.
The motorcyclist, Mark Gilliam, 20, of Lawrenceville, was arrested Monday afternoon without any injuries, police said.
Initial tips from citizens pointed police to the intersection of Delk Road and Cobb Parkway, according to Marietta police. Gilliam reappeared multiple times and committed more violations until police started to get closer to locating him. Police determined he sold his motorcycle to try to keep his identity hidden.
Cobb and Marietta police arrived at the Ashborough Village condominium neighborhood where Gilliam was temporarily living, and when they announced their presence, Gilliam ran out the back door and tried to scale a tall privacy fence, police said.
A Marietta K-9 officer, Apex, was on the other side of the fence.
“Apparently Gilliam is not a dog lover and retreated back into the waiting arms of officers from MPD and (Cobb police),” McPhilamy said.
Gilliam was booked into the Cobb County jail and faces two felony traffic charges and 18 misdemeanors, including aggressive driving and driving with a suspended license, jail records show. Court records show he has been denied bond after being deemed a flight risk.
“Congratulations and thanks to all the officers and residents involved in the eventual safe capture of this suspect!” Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said in a statement. “Intentional reckless driving has become a serious problem in Metro-Atlanta from street racers to a small subset of motorcyclists who flaunt the law and defy the police. Obviously they endanger their own lives, but they also endanger the lives of the driving public that is innocently going about their daily activities.
“When anyone openly defies law enforcement, they become a cancer to overall public safety. I am proud of the way our departments work together to hold this suspect accountable for his aggressive and reckless behavior.”
