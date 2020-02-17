The southbound lanes of Canton Road Connector in Marietta were temporarily closed Monday afternoon, after a crash and vehicle fire sent three to nearby Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with apparent minor injuries, according to police.
Lane closures affected the two southbound lanes between Interstate 75 and Church Street Extension, near Kennestone Hospital.
All lanes have reopened.
Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the department, said an investigation is ongoing, but preliminary reports suggest a driver following too closely rear-ended another driver, whose car struck a third car. One of the cars involved was engulfed in flames before Marietta firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.
McPhilamy said while the drivers of the three cars were transported to the hospital, their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
"This is a reminder for everyone to slow down, focus and ensure everyone arrives safely," McPhilamy said. "Thankfully, it appears that everyone involved will be OK."
