Marietta Police say shots were fired outside Andretti Indoor Karting & Games on Sunday evening.
The incident caused confusion inside the business, but nobody was injured, police said, and nothing was damaged.
According to police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy, the incident started in the parking lot at approximately 7:30 p.m. and involved at least two individuals who were both armed.
After one person opened fire, the other person, instead of shooting, ran into the business with their gun drawn, McPhilamy said.
This caused confusion and panic among patrons inside,who did not know there were more than one person involved and that the second person never opened fire, McPhilamy said.
"Marietta Police Department is very thankful no one was struck and we are beginning our investigation," McPhilamy said.
He did not say if any arrests had been made.
The business closed for the remainder of the evening, but was expected to reopen Monday.
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is at 1255 Roswell Road, about a half a mile from the Big Chicken.
