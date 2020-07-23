A child was hit by a car Thursday while riding a bicycle, but had no serious injuries, according to the Marietta Police Department.
Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the driver of the car stayed at the scene as police were called at 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
The child was transported to a local hospital.
Police have not determined fault in the incident.
