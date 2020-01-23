Charges are pending against a driver who collided with a Marietta school bus while traveling in a turn lane on Powder Springs Street near Oregon Trail on Thursday afternoon, according to Marietta police.
One student was aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no apparent life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
Chuck Gardener, the school district’s chief operations officer, confirmed both the student and bus driver escaped without injury.
McPhilamy said witnesses reported a woman entered a center turn lane while driving an SUV erratically heading south on Powder Springs Street. He said the bus was traveling northbound and entered the center turn lane, waiting to turn onto Hickory Drive when the driver spotted the SUV approaching without slowing.
The driver attempted to move out of the SUV’s path as much as possible, but the SUV sideswiped the stopped bus and rolled multiple times, McPhilamy said.
He said the bus appeared to have minimal damage but was hauled away on a wrecker.
Police are still determining what charges will be filed, pending the outcome of an investigation. McPhilamy said charges could range from a center turn lane violation up to and including reckless driving.
