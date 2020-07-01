One person is facing eight charges including aggravated battery and assault in an incident in which three people were shot near a Marietta Walmart on Tuesday.
According to Marietta Police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy, shots were fired in front of the Dollar King at 1869 Cobb Parkway South on Tuesday afternoon after an argument became violent.
A few minutes before the shooting, James Jessie Rodriguez, 28, of Smyrna made verbal threats to shoot multiple individuals he knew while driving next to them on Cobb Parkway, according to a release from the department. Those individuals drove to the Dollar King, where they told Roland Thomas, 36, of Fairburn, what happened
Rodriguez arrived and exited his truck with a silver handgun in his hand, and Thomas pulled his own handgun and fired one round at Rodriguez, striking him in his torso. Rodriguez then began firing his handgun into the front of the business, striking Thomas in the arm as well as a bystander in his torso, per the police statement.
Officers arrived and assisted each of the individuals with gunshot wounds until they could be transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Rodriguez and the bystander are still being treated for their injuries.
Rodriguez has been charged with eight felonies, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He will be booked in the county jail when he is released from medical care.
Police are not seeking charges against Thomas.
