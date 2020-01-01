An employee of Whole Foods Market in Kennesaw was discovered dead inside a bathroom in the store on Monday, and police say they have not yet determined the cause.
Leslie Kochensparger, 31, was found dead in an employee bathroom at about 7 a.m. at the store at 1300 Barrett Parkway, when a fellow employee unlocked the door with a pocket knife after knocking multiple times and getting no answer, an incident report from the Kennesaw Police Department states.
The report indicates that the employee attempted to use the bathroom at about 6:45 a.m., when he'd reported to work, but found the door locked. When he returned to the bathroom to try again shortly after, another employee told the man the bathroom had been locked since the day before, the report shows.
The employee told police that when he unlocked the door and discovered Kochensparger "slumped over the toilet" in the bathroom, he called 911 and was told to move her to the floor.
"He said when he moved her, she was stiff and cold to the touch. He said he left the bathroom," the police report states.
Representatives from the Whole Foods Market near the intersection of Barrett and Cobb parkways told the MDJ the store was closed on Monday and reopened Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the company provided the MDJ with an emailed statement:
"We are grieving the loss of our fellow team member and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."
Police have not determined a cause of death, and an investigation remains open until the conclusion of a report from the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Officer Scott Luther, a spokesman for the Kennesaw Police Department.
