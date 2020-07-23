An adult woman was hit by a car Thursday while riding a bicycle, but had no serious injuries, according to the Marietta Police Department.
Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the driver of the car stayed at the scene as police were called at 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
The woman was transported to a local hospital.{span class=”print_trim”}
Earlier police reports said it was a child that was riding the bicycle, but that was information was updated Thursday evening.
(1) comment
If it was the little waving new kid always out in the road by himself at Wright St and Maxwell as of late, if he is not actually a police attempting to lure internet pervs, then I'd say his parents need a talking to about how people in cars act around here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.