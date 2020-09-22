Cobb County Police Department responded Tuesday morning to a barricaded gunman. Residents of a neighborhood off Post Oak Tritt Road have been advised to stay indoors while shots were being fired.
"Shots actively being fired at 7201 Kingsley Dr. All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Ln and Vinyard Ct need to shelter in their homes. Officers are on scene," the department tweeted at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday.
Return for updates.
