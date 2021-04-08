A Bank of America in Kennesaw was robbed Tuesday morning, according to a Kennesaw Police Department press release. A suspect left the building with “an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.
Police were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday to the bank, located at 2781 Cobb Parkway, just a few minutes from downtown Kennesaw. Witnesses told police that a “stocky white male, around six foot tall, wearing gloves, all black clothing, a black mask and an old style Atlanta Braves ball cap,” entered the bank, the release said.
The suspect walked up to a bank teller and “passed a note stating this is a robbery” and indicating he had a gun, according to police. The gun was not visible at any time, police said.
The teller placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag and the suspect left without further incident, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (770) 429-4533.
