An Austell man faces multiple animal cruelty charges after police say they discovered five dead dogs that had been neglected in his home.

Police say Matthew Grady Manley "maliciously" failed to provide the five dogs — a boxer mix, two chihuahuas, a corgi mix and a Chinese crested dog — with adequate food, water and sanitation, which resulted in their deaths.

The case was turned over to Cobb police by animal services in Austell, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for Cobb police.

Jail records indicate Manley is not yet in custody. His warrant shows his bond will be $50,000 when he is arrested.

