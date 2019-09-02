Police have arrested a south Cobb man they say struck and killed a pedestrian on Floyd Road in Mableton, then fled the scene and tried to hide his damaged truck under a tarp.
Martin Howard Jr., 36, of Marietta, has been charged with the Aug. 23 hit-and-run that took the life of 44-year-old Corie Bethea of Atlanta.
Investigators said Bethea was crossing Floyd Road south of White Boulevard at 11:20 p.m. when he entered the path of a Ram pickup truck traveling north on Floyd Road and was struck.
Bethea was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he was pronounced dead. Bethea’s next of kin has been notified.
Police said Howard did not stop to help but continued driving north in his truck, which had extensive front-end damage including a busted headlight.
According to his arrest warrant, Howard brought the damaged truck back to his home off Austell Road near Windy Hill Road and parked it in the back yard before covering it with a tarp.
According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Department, Howard was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and tampering with evidence. He was released Sunday on $20,000 bond.
