Police have arrested a Montgomery, Alabama, man they believe robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Mableton on Friday morning.
Kenyatta Ashley, 45, has been charged with felony robbery and was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center early Saturday morning.
Investigators say he entered the bank off Floyd Road about a mile north of Veterans Memorial Highway at 9:50 a.m. on Friday and presented a demand note to tellers. Police said he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities arrested Ashley on Friday night in Austell at a Budget Inn.
As of Saturday evening, Ashley was being held on $20,000 bail.
