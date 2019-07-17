For six and a half years, a boy told no-one of the sexual abuse he had endured at the hands of an older Acworth man, before finally confiding in his mother around the end of June, police say.
An arrest warrant for the accused, 22-year-old Lorenzo Estan Archuleta, claims he repeatedly raped the victim, aged 5 and 6 at the time, between the start of 2011 and the end of 2012.
Polier say the alleged abuse took place at a Kennesaw house when Archuleta was a teenager.
Police say Archuleta raped the child while forcing him to watch pornography.
He is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond on one count each of aggravated child molestation and child molestation — both felony charges.
The warrant states the victim, now aged 12 or 13, was abused in an upstairs bedroom of the house, which was being used as a computer and sewing room.
In a pre-arrest interview on July 10, Archuleta told authorities he “experimented” with the boy but could not remember the details, the warrant states.
“Said accused stated he knew he was “sick and twisted” for doing this to the juvenile victim,” according to the warrant.
Archuleta was arrested by Cobb County Sheriff’s officers in Marietta on July 12, two days after that interview.
The warrant shows the victim’s mother alerted authorities about the historical abuse on June 26, after her son revealed to her the secret he had been keeping for half his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.