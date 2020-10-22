Visitors to Marietta may see a large police presence on the north side of Kennesaw Avenue, but it's not a real incident, police say.
Marietta Police Department announced Thursday morning it is conducting a preplanned training exercise on Kennesaw Avenue which may involve a large number of police cars and officers.
A time frame was not given, but the announcement said the morning's exercise was a continuation from one the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.