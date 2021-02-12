Police are seeking five men accused of robbing two apartment residents near Marietta while a one-year-old was home.
Officer Shenise Barner, a spokesperson for Cobb County Police Department, said officers were dispatched at 3:34 a.m. Friday to an apartment on Lantern Ridge Drive, off Roswell Road near Marietta. Five men had entered the apartment when two residents got home from work.
The men hit one of the residents and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The resident who was hit was treated on the scene, but was not transported to a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.