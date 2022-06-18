Papermill Road closure

Cobb County Police announced at about 10 a.m. Saturday that a section of Papermill Road is closed due to down powerlines. 

 Special

According to officials, Papermill Road is shut down between Thunderbird Drive and River Ridge Chase due to a car striking a power pole. The agency reported the road will be closed for several hours. 

